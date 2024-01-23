Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - "Win the Powerball" is likely on the bucket list of most Louisiana folks. You've probably got a list, at least mentally, of all the things you'd do if you won a big lottery jackpot.

A ticket sold in south Louisiana didn't win the millions, but it is one of 8 that's worth $50,000 in the nationwide Powerball drawing from Saturday, January 20, 2024.

The grand prize was $120,000,000 (that's $120-million, if you have trouble keeping track of all those zeroes like I do).

No one picked the right numbers to take home the big jackpot, but someone who bought a ticket in Florida for Saturday's drawing is taking home a cool mill.

I'd venture a guess that the person who bought their ticket worth $50,000 at Diaz Market on Highway 59 in Mandeville isn't mad about their win.

There were no big Louisiana winners in the drawing on Monday, January 22. The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday, and the jackpot will be at least $145,000,000.

Try your luck but please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the toll-free Problem Gambling Helpline at 877-770-7867.

