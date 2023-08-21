Southeastern Texas Preparing for Tropical Storm to Make Landfall Tuesday Morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KPEL News) - Southeast Texas is preparing for what could be a tropical storm Tuesday morning, according to the most recent data from the Nation Weather Service.

The storm system, which is likely to become Tropical Storm Harold by tomorrow morning, is currently aimed at the southeast corner of Texas, making its way toward the very tip of Texas and moving along the Texas-Mexico border.

Credit: National Weather Service Credit: National Weather Service loading...

According to the NWS forecast, the system is set to develop into a tropical storm by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, but will likely lose its status as a tropical storm once on land. However, the storm will leave storm surging along the southernmost part of the Texas coast.

Texas, like much of the south, is seeing extreme drought conditions. While any tropical system can be dangerous, this storm could have some benefits in alleviating some of the areas impacted by drought.

The storm will be dropping a lot of water over the region for the next two days, according to the latest forecasts. Coastal flooding is possible along the area impacted by the storm.

There are currently several systems active in the Atlantic as we enter the back half of the hurricane season. Another storm, Tropical Storm Franklin, has already formed in the Caribbean, but is turning northward and unlikely to hit U.S. soil.

Another storm, Gert, has lost Tropical Storm status as it continues through the Atlantic just north of the Caribbean. And Emily is a post-tropical cyclone that is heading northward in the Atlantic, and won't be making landfall anywhere.