OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) — The St. Landry Parish Government has officially canceled its annual BBQ Festival, ending a summer tradition that brought thousands of people to the Yambilee Grounds for food, music, and family entertainment.

According to St. Landry Parish Government, the parish couldn’t secure carnival rides, and event costs kept climbing. Parish officials say continuing the festival at the quality and safety level the community deserves isn’t financially possible anymore.

“We want to sincerely thank all of the sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and attendees who have supported the BBQ Festival over the years,” Parish President Jessie Bellard said. “While we’re disappointed to discontinue the event, we remain committed to finding new ways to bring our community together.”

What Happened to the BBQ Festival?

The BBQ Festival started in 2022 as a Fourth of July weekend celebration at the Yambilee Grounds in Opelousas. The three-day event had live music from acts like Keith Frank and Lil Nate, BBQ cook-off competitions, carnival rides, arts and crafts vendors, and food stands.

The festival moved to June in later years and grew in attendance and in money coming in. In June 2025, more than 800 people showed up on Saturday night alone—the biggest crowd the festival ever had. The event brought in about $100,000 in revenue, roughly $20,000 more than previous years.

Louisiana BBQ Unsplash Via Jon Tyson loading...

Twenty-four vendors participated in the 2025 festival, including family-owned businesses like “Smokin Krabs and More.” Even after organizers swapped traditional fair rides for inflatable attractions that year, they still considered the event a financial success.

The festival’s cancellation removes a major summer draw for St. Landry Parish. The parish hosts other annual events celebrating Creole heritage, zydeco music, and Louisiana food traditions.

Timeline and St. Landry Parish Community Impact

The festival started in 2022 during Fourth of July weekend with carnival rides, a petting zoo, fireworks, and local bands. The BBQ cook-off had categories for beef, chicken, pork, seafood, wild game, and dessert.

By 2023, the event had moved to June and was promoted as the “2nd Annual BBQ Festival,” drawing competitors from across Louisiana. The parish charged for parking but kept admission free.

The 2024 festival brought in headliners like Keith Frank, Kevin Naquin and the Ossun Playboys, and the Chee Weez.

The 2025 festival in June was the biggest yet, with record attendance and revenue for local businesses. Bellard said at the time that visitors helped businesses beyond the festival grounds, buying gas, food, and other goods.

Looking for a fun, original festival in Louisiana to attend? Here are some of the coolest.