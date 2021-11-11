St. Landry Crime Stoppers Needs Help Nabbing Fugitives

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux with the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers says the St. Landry Sheriff's Office is looking for three fugitives.

The first fugitive being featured on Crime Stoppers this week is Aaron Barnaba. Sergeant Elizabeth Bernard says they wanted this man on charges of Aggravated Second-Degree Battery. According to Bernard, the little information they know right now is that he was last known to live in the Opelousas area in the 100 block of Chevis Road. If you can help Sergeant Bernard with information, they are hoping you will call their Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 337-948-TIPS(8477).

Another person that police are working to track down is William Christopher Fortune. Bernard says the man was last known to be living in the 200 block of Shell Road in the Church Point area. He is wanted by the Sheriff's Department on a warrant for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Theft by Fraud. The Sheriff's Department is hoping someone will give Crime Stoppers information on how to find the 32-year-old Fortune.

Another person who last lived in the Church Point area, and is being sought is 34-year-old Jessica Marie Guillory. According to Bernard, this woman is wanted on twenty-nine counts of Identity Theft. She last lived in the 400 block of Louisiana Highway 752.

Do you know any of these people? Do you know where any of these individuals might be? If so, you can call the Crime Stoppers line, and you will not have to give them any information about yourself, It is truly anonymous. Another way to anonymously give information is to use the P3 app on any mobile device.

Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information that leads to arrests.

