In April of this year, a 4-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man were killed after two men entered their apartment and began firing on them and three other juveniles inside.

Now, the two men and another woman involved have been indicted in the deaths of Rakatelyn Janae Colla and Alton James Thomas.

According to St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre, the shooting happened on Mia Street in Opelousas on April 27th. Pitre says Devieontray Breaux, Felton Martin James, and Holly Roberts were each indicted on 2 counts of First Degree Murder and 3 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Alton Thomas, photo via williamsfuneralhomes.net

“It’s hurt. They took him from us," said cousin Tiffany Thomas to KLFY. "It was a senseless crime that could have been avoided."

Pitre says the deadly incident stemmed from an argument earlier in the day between Roberts and her next door neighbor, the mother of the young girl. Later in the day Breaux and James met Roberts and then allegedly carried out the killing.

All three defendants will be arraigned in July.

