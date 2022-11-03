St. Landry Parish District Attorney: Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Girlfriend

OPELOUSAS, St. Landry Parish (KPEL News): Three years ago, Alana Michelle Zuccaro went missing from Pineville on March 20th. Within two weeks her body was found off Highway 103 after investigators acted on a tip to find a body in the town of Washington.

At the time, her boyfriend Robert McPhearson was questioned and released. Zuccaro was last seen with him and the couple was reported to have been arguing. As detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office - along with help from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, State Police, and the Pineville Police Department - pieced together the last few hours of Zuccaro's life, they were led to McPhearson and he was arrested and eventually convicted.

“McPhearson provided information to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office Investigators with the location of Ms. Zuccaro’s body and the circumstances surrounding the murder of Alana Michelle Zuccaro,” the sheriff’s office said, as pointed out in this article from The Epoch Times. “On April 3, 2019 at 6:45 p.m., the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office along with West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office located the body of Alana Michelle Zuccaro.”

On October 19th, a jury reached a unanimous verdict to convict McPhearson of the Second Degree Murder of Zuccaro. He was sentenced on Wednesday, November 2nd, to life in prison to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Previous Reporting - April 4, 2019: Alana Vanol-Zuccaro has been identified the woman found dead in the town of Washington.

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office says she's been missing from Pineville since March 20, 2019.

She was last seen with her boyfriend Robert McPhearson. The couple was reported to have been arguing. But, McPhearson has been questioned and released.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies were given information about a body in their parish.

An investigation began after they acted on the tip to find a body in the town of Washington.

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says they do not have a cause of death that they are releasing at this time.

He added they are not sharing any other information either at this point other than to let us know that the body is that of a middle aged woman.