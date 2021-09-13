There were quite a few arrests in St. Landry Parish over the weekend (September 11-13). Many of these alleged crimes were for violent offenses.

Laura Ann Moten, age 51, 818 Capri Alley, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Dwayne Celestine, age 40, 240 Anita Drive, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Margaret Lee Barker, age 49, 4547 7th Avenue, Krotz Springs, LA., 70750, Second-degree murder. Arrested by Krotz Springs Police Department.

Walter Michael Slaughter, age 26, 1640 W. Dudley Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Bench warrant (3 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon James Nicko, age 38, 556 Mushroom Road, Arnaudville, LA., 70512, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Kennerson, age 57, 901 McNeese Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, DWI, switched license plate, no insurance, driving under suspension. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Sheala Presley, age 36, 1628 David Drive, Jeanerette, LA., 70544, Possession of Schedule II CDS. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Guiyland DMarkus Leday, age 23, 129 Choupique Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment), bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Freeman, age 35, 466 Saizan Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lamen John Jimmerson, age 35, 162 Nicole Lane, Apt. #632, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule I CDS, illegal carrying of a weapon. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

DVante Davis, age 25, 1119 Lastrapes Street, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment), interfering with emergency communications. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph F. Broussard, age 40, 1629 Pujo Avenue, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jacqueline Fay Melancon, age 31, 2556 Highway 741, Port Barre, LA., 70577, Forgery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kalvontre Alex Jamal Mansfield, age 19, 802 Beverly Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Simple arson. Arrested by Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Khristian Scott Disotell, age 20, 454 Ellis Road, Krotz Springs, LA., 70750, Theft of a firearm. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Ray Winters, age 35, 332 Pleasant Run Road, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Hold for Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ashton Joseph Devillier, age 21, 414 St. James Avenue, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Hassane Issa Abdou, age 31, 203 Faith Drive, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Violation of protective orders. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deontre Deon Angelle, age 22, 288 Smittys Road, Sunset, LA., 70584, Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment), interfering with emergency communications. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Curtis Vidrine, age 54, Homeless, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, duty of sex offenders to notify law enforcement of a change of address, residence or other registration information (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Earl Clyde Gotreaux, age 35, 474 Max Road, Eunice, LA., 70535, Domestic abuse battery. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Jordan Jeffery Edwards, age 42, 618 Rideau Road, Palmetto, LA., 71358, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Nicholas Douget, age 23, 160 Jeannie Street, Eunice, LA., 70535, Illegal window tint, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property (2 counts). Arrested by Eunice City Marshals.

Seth Soileau, age 38, 2864 Highway 357, Opelousas, LA., 70570, Simple escape, theft, resisting an officer. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. (REBOOK – ADDITIONAL CHARGES)

On behalf of Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, this is Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux and this concludes our report. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law!