Officials with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office say they are looking for a woman who pulled a gun out on her mother while the two were arguing.

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says that 38-year-old Ashley Sims shot her mother multiple times as the two were fighting, and then she fled in a black 2013 Mercedes Benz SUV.

Vera Sims, the victim, was taken to a Lafayette hospital for treatment of the wounds.

The search continues for Ashley Sims who is described by the Sheriff's Office as being a black female who is around five feet, three inches tall. The woman is said to weigh around 140 pounds.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 Friday night in the 100 block of Lofton Street which is in the Opelousas area.

If you know any information about where to find Ashley Sims, you are asked to call the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers number at 337-948-TIPS(8477). You will remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers. Another way to anonymously give information is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

Thibodeaux says that Vera was shot in the stomach and continues to be treated for her injuries.

If your information helps law enforcement make an arrest in this case, then you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

