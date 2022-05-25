St. Martin Parish Deputies Investigating Cecilia Body

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the local coroner are investigating a body that was found in Cecilia.

Deputies received a call about the body around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies say the someone called 911 to report the body of a deceased white male in the 2000 block of Coteau Rodaire Highway near Will Angelle Road.

The coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. No other information about this case is available as of this publication.

If you have information about this case, call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071.

