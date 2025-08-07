A Baton Rouge man is facing charges after investigators say he staged a crash on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and then submitted a false statement, despite clear dash cam footage that told a very different story.

Incident Took Place in June on I-10 West

According to a release from Louisiana State Police, the investigation began in June 2025 after troopers responded to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler transporting liquid nitrogen. The collision occurred on June 24 around 10 a.m. on I-10 West near the LA 3177 intersection.

Troopers say the driver of the passenger vehicle, 34-year-old William Baker of Baton Rouge, intentionally pulled in front of the commercial vehicle and abruptly hit the brakes, causing the 18-wheeler to rear-end him.

Dash Cam Footage Contradicted Driver’s Story

The commercial vehicle’s driver provided dash cam footage that clearly showed Baker’s deliberate actions. Despite this, Baker submitted a written report that contradicted the video evidence.

His actions triggered an investigation by the Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft Unit (IFAT), based in Breaux Bridge.

Arrest Made for Staged Crash and False Records

On August 5, Baker was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

He faces charges of staging a motor vehicle crash (LA R.S. 14:68.1) and filing or maintaining false public records (LA R.S. 14:133).

Public Urged to Report Suspicious Activity

Anyone with information or suspicions related to insurance fraud or staged crashes is encouraged to report through the “Suspicious Activity” link at lsp.org.