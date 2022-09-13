An investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office is ongoing after a woman was found dead in her RV after a fire on Friday. Her body was found in the kitchenette area of the vehicle.

Officials say they do not know the exact cause of the fire, but they say it could have been several things that are responsible for the fire including the following:

Possible electrical malfunction due to improper electrical connections

Possible unattended cooking

Possible unsafe smoking practices

Officials found the woman's body when firefighters were called out to the 200 block of West Side Park Lane Friday afternoon at around 1:30.

While they don't know the exact cause of the fire, officials do believe it started in the kitchenette area of the RV where the woman was found.

What officials did learn is that there were no working smoke alarms.

State Fire Marshal's officials remind residents of any domain that they should have, at minimum, a working smoke alarm in their home. It's also suggested that you have a working smoke alarm in any room that you sleep in.

If you don't have a working smoke alarm because you can't afford one, the State Fire Marshal's Office wants you to know about the program Operations Save-A-Life. They partner with local fire departments to install smoke alarms. Go lasfm.org to get information.

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?