Storage Burglary Victims Urged to Call Lafayette Sheriff

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says the suspect in a string of storage unit burglaries is now in custody, and deputies want to speak with his possible victims.

Deputies say they arrested Paul Kost, Jr., after they found items reported stolen from local storage units in his home. Kost is facing multiple counts of burglary.

Now, deputies are seeking the victims of these burglaries so they can get more information for their case. Those victims should be prepared to give investigators a detailed list of the items stolen from them. If you want to report stolen items or if you've recently discovered that your storage unit was broken into, call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211.

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

Prevent Hurricane Anxiety By Prepping Now