Revitalized ‘Storyland’ in New Orleans City Park is the Perfect Family Destination [Video]

Have you ever heard of or been to Storyland in New Orleans City Park? No matter the age, Storyland is definitely a place where childhood fairytales come to life.

Storyland in New Orleans City Park has somewhat recently been revitalized and renovated with new attractions, characters, and more.

This could be the perfect, affordable, fun family adventure you've been looking for that certainly will make memories that will last a lifetime.

Since its opening in the 1950s, Storyland has been a tradition for children in the New Orleans area and all over Louisiana.

With over 20 larger-than-life exhibits and storybook characters to explore, there's truly something for everyone no matter what age.

You'll find a whole lot more in addition to Storyland in City Park in New Orleans.

From neworleanscitypark.com -

"The Park is home to the New Orleans Botanical Garden, Couturie Forest and Arboretum, the New Orleans Museum of Art, the Louisiana Children’s Museum, and the largest grove of mature live oaks in the world, some of which are nearly 800 years old."

Mermaids, dragons, Captain Hook's pirate ship, castles, Cinderella's pumpkin coach, and so much more are waiting to dazzle your little one's imagination.

Admission to Storyland at City Park is $6 per person, free admission for kids 36” tall and under and Friends of City Park members.

Storyland is also available for birthday parties and private events!

Your tickets to Storyland also include admission to Carousel Gardens Amusement Park (during Amusement Park operating hours).

No pets are allowed at Storyland or Carousel Gardens Amusement Park.

No outside food or drink is allowed.

Storyland is open Wed-Sun, 10 am-4:30 pm and located at 5 Victory Ave, New Orleans.

For more information, you can contact the park through e-mail at amusements@nocp.org or call (504) 483-9402.