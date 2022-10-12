Get ready Acadiana.

A strong cold front, maybe the strongest thus far this season is pushing further southward and the temperatures here will soon change.

Temperatures by early next week will dip down into the upper 40s in the evening, with temps only reaching the lower 70s during the daytime.

We should see a significant drop in temperatures by next Tuesday in south Louisiana.

So, if you've been waiting to do a fire outdoors in your fire pit or maybe take out the gumbo pot again, you're in luck.

attachment-r-d-smith-xGtkdXvt4k8-unsplash loading...

The good news about these strong cold fronts pushing further southward in October is that the gulf coast should be well protected from any potential tropical developments.

So, keep the fronts coming, and let's get through the final weeks of hurricane season.