AUSTIN, Texas (KPEL News) - If you're looking for a few isolated acres in Texas, but don't want to be too far from civilization, there's an incredible property for sale right now - if you're ready to pay over $2.5 million for it.

Originally listed for over $3 million, the stunning property is practically an oasis in Northwest Hills, just outside of Austin, Texas.

Get our free mobile app

Northwest Hills is a residential neighborhood located in the northwestern part of Austin, Texas. Known for its scenic surroundings and family-friendly atmosphere, Northwest Hills is situated near the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve, offering residents access to hiking trails and natural beauty.

The neighborhood features a mix of architectural styles in its homes, ranging from traditional to contemporary. The area is characterized by spacious properties, tree-lined streets, and well-established landscaping. Residents often appreciate the quiet and serene ambiance while still being relatively close to the amenities of downtown Austin.

Northwest Hills is known for its excellent public and private schools, making it a popular choice for families. The neighborhood provides easy access to major highways, making commuting to other parts of Austin convenient. Local parks, shopping centers, and dining options contribute to the overall appeal of Northwest Hills, creating a desirable residential community with a suburban feel within the larger Austin metropolitan area.

The property listed here, which was first listed in November 2023, is surrounded by lush greenery.

Credit: Scott Ramsay Images Credit: Scott Ramsay Images loading...

The listing described the property as "An exciting opportunity to live in a contemporary masterpiece nestled on 5 acres in the heart of Northwest Hills."

"Revel in the unique lifestyle of tranquility and natural beauty in a small gated cul-de-sac," it continues. "Upon entering the residence, you are greeted by abundant natural light streaming through large windows framing hill country views. A gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. This home has great spaces for entertaining inside and out! Dine al fresco on the spacious deck with expansive sunset views over the wooded canyon."

It's truly a beautiful property and it's available now. Take a look at what you can get.