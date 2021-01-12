Subject ID Requested in Lafayette Parish Vehicle Burglaries
Several vehicles on Camus Drive were burglarized on December 11, 2020, and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies are trying to identify a subject.
As you can see in the video surveillance, the subject in the area during the time of the burglaries can be seen wearing dark colored pants, a zippered jacket with single stripes on the arms and a baseball cap.
A black Smith & Wesson handgun was stolen during one of the burglaries.
If you recognize the subject in the video or have any other information, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.