Subject ID Requested in Lafayette Parish Vehicle Burglaries

Several vehicles on Camus Drive were burglarized on December 11, 2020, and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies are trying to identify a subject.

As you can see in the video surveillance, the subject in the area during the time of the burglaries can be seen wearing dark colored pants, a zippered jacket with single stripes on the arms and a baseball cap.

A black Smith & Wesson handgun was stolen during one of the burglaries.