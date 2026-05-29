(Sulphur) - The parents of three children in Sulphur have been arrested after officials say all five of them tested positive for methamphetamines.

How an Investigation into Two Parents Whose Children Allegedly Had Meth in Their Systems Started

The allegations came to light this week, when the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was notified by the Department of Children and Family Services, as they said it was in reference to a cruelty case.

Officials with DCFS removed the children from the home.

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The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating.

The detectives from the Special Victims Unit with the Sheriff's Office arrested the mother, 27-year-old Veronica K. Ancelet, and the father, 36-year-old Christopher C. Romero.

All three of their children, who are under the age of six, tested positive for methamphetamines, as did the parents.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA MOTHER ARRESTED AFTER HER TWO CHILDREN ALLEGEDLY TEST POSITIVE FOR COCAINE

Officials issued arrest warrants for Ancelet and Romero, and both were eventually arrested.

Parents Face Cruelty Charges Related to Their Children Due to Drugs

The two of them were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail, and both are facing three counts each of cruelty to a juvenile.

The judge set a $600,000 bond for each of them.