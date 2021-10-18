Sulphur Police Department Announces Insurance Checkpoint

Now would be a good time to make sure your insurance card is up to date. The Sulphur Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they would be conducting an insurance checkpoint this week on October 21.

In an effort to protect citizens from the issues that arise as a result of uninsured motorists, the Sulphur Police Department will be conducting a Motor Vehicle Insurance Checkpoint at an undisclosed location on Thursday, October 21, 2021, within the city of Sulphur.

The state of Louisiana requires any automobile that you own to at least have liability coverage. The coverage must be 15/30/25: $15,000 for bodily injury to a single person, $30,000 for bodily injury to more than one person, and $25,000 to cover damage to someone else's vehicle or property.

As someone who has been hit by an uninsured driver, it is so important for both parties to have the proper coverage. If the automobile you are driving does not have the proper coverage, you could face a fine of up to $1,000 for knowingly operating a vehicle with no coverage. The state also has fines for letting your insurance lapse or not carrying proof that your vehicle does indeed have insurance.