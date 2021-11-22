Sunset Farmer Popular at Lafayette Farmers Market Scouted for National Geographic

The Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market is held at Moncus Park in the center of Lafayette, La. every Saturday from 8 am to noon. Situated on 100 acres of historic agricultural land in the heart of the Hub City, it's where local farmers and artisans sell their wares, foods and fresh produce. One farmer at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market was recently visited by National Geographic.

T. Moise Farms is a small farm specializing in pasture-raised Berkshire pork, beef, lamb, raw honey, eggs and poultry. Located in Sunset, La., T. Moise Farms prides itself in all-natural foods, no chemicals.

We believe in providing fresh food. We treat our animals humanly and with much care. Sustainable farming. -T. Moise Farms

T. Moise Farms is a big hit every weekend in Lafayette at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market. Locals come from all over the Acadiana area to stock up on fresh beef, poultry, honey and what many locals claim to be the best boudin in the south.

Tim and Monica Moise are fan favorites with Tim's wildly popular bacon jambalaya and sweet potato boudin pie. The husband and wife duo are also known for their sausage, red beans and rice, cracklins, raw honey and more.

T. Moise Farms also supplies meats and products to restaurants in New Orleans and Lafayette.

We do things like the old folks did it. No chemicals. No preservatives. Chefs tell us all the time that our products have a clean taste. -Tim Moise

Friday, a film crew was in Sunset to scout T. Moise Farms for a National Geographic barbecue roadshow. Tim said, "They want me to cook a pig for the show. We're waiting to hear back from them."

The National Geographic film crew toured several Louisiana cities learning how folks in the south raise, prepare and cook meats.