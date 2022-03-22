New Surveillance Video Shows Moments Before Deadly New Orleans Carjacking

After an elderly woman was dragged to death following a carjacking in Mid-City New Orleans, new surveillance footages shows the moments that led up the horrific incident. The suspects, who have now been arrested, can be seen scoping out and eventually forcing their way into the woman's vehicle.

The four suspects, all under 18-years-old, were eventually arrested by the New Orleans Police Department following a carjacking that resulted in the death of a 73-year-old woman. The victim's family has now reportedly released the video of the moments before the deadly carjacking as to bring awareness to the crime in the city.

The surveillance footage shows the suspects circling the victim's vehicle before they make a move towards the driver's side door of the car.

One of the suspects can be seen pulling open the victim's door and then lunging into the vehicle.

The other suspects quickly got to the vehicle, as they began getting inside of the car while the person on the driver's side seemingly struggled with the victim.

*** WARNING - This video may be disturbing to some. ***

See the video shared by @wdsu on Twitter below.

