Top 23 Louisiana Cities To Survive The Zombie Apocalypse

Ready to go way too deep on zombie logic? Great, me too.

I'm a huge zombie fan, not just the movie and video game genre, but Rob as well (meta joke). Anyway, I fell in love with zombie culture as a young lad. Between watching George A. Romero's classics to playing the Resident Evil games as a kid, I had plenty of early exposure to the zombies.

When I got a little older, the Resident Evil mythos grew, and a whole new generation of zombie films came to life. Shaun of the Dead, 28 Days Later, Zombieland...the zombie craze was on. But the zombie spread hit a fever pitch when Robert Kirkman (and I still give plenty of credit to Tony Moore) saw his comic book series The Walking Dead transformed into a legendary TV show.

So with the mainstream success of zombies, you've probably thought about what you would do in a zombie apocalypse situation. At least once, right? I mean, come on, the CDC even put out guidance.

What kind of things would you need? How would you shelter? Where would food come from? These are all things that would come into play during a zombie outbreak. But there's a lot more to consider beyond those things too.

With all of that in mind, I started searching online for where the best place to survive a zombie apocalypse would be. With little shock, I found I wasn't the only one thinking of this. There were already lists and lists of cities and states that would be the best places to survive. But looking over these lists, I don't know that I agree.

Now even with all of my zombie love history, I wouldn't call myself a "zombie expert", but I know enough to spot problems on some of these lists.

First of all, some of them put a lot of highly populated areas on their lists. That's a no-go for me. Higher populations mean higher numbers of potential zombies. Well, that is depending on which rules we're using. Which brings me to the biggest point of these lists.

In order to have a list like, Best Places to Survive a Zombie Outbreak, you must have rules set up. The main rule...what kind of zombies are we dealing with?

If you're working with Resident Evil or 28 Days Later zombies, your higher population towns are going to get you in serious trouble. Because those are now large numbers of fast moving, violent, hard-to-kill super spreaders. If you're working with classic Night of the Living Dead George A. Romero rules, higher populations are super beneficial. Because at that point you're dealing with a small number of exposed zombies, who don't move super fast.

For our experiment, we're going to use The Walking Dead rules. Zombies are slow, but can horde. Everyone who dies will reanimate, as long as their head remains intact. Bites will kill and turn humans as well.

We are also going to have to create rules to rank the cities as well. So for our experimental rankings, we're going to look at 5 main points:

Access to medical supplies

Population size

Access to food

Weather concerns

Access to weapons

So cities with hospitals will score points, but cities will lose points for having a higher population. Cities will also get points for access to food and weapons, but will again lose points for concerns about weather. We included weather concerns because we don't know how long the zombie apocalypse will last, so hurricanes and flooding would be concerns.

Now with all of that under consideration, from what kind of zombie rules we have, to what measurements we're using, here is our list...