25-year-old Justin Martin of Lafayette has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of three people who were walking from Moss Street to their home in Lafayette.

According to a press release from Lafayette Police, two of the three people were injured as Martin allegedly shot at them while driving by in a black sedan around 11:00 Tuesday night in the 200 block of Doc Duhon Street. Both victims were shot in the upper torso. They are in stable condition in a local hospital.

200 block of Doc Duhon Road, google street view

What Led Up To The Shooting?

Investigators with Lafayette Police say the incident began when the three victims, who were walking to a local convenience store in the 2300 block of Moss Street, got into a verbal altercation with a known female. After they bought their items and they began walking home, investigators say the black sedan appeared, swerved and tried to strike them. That's when officers say Martin began shooting at them from inside the sedan, striking two of them. Police say one of the victims shot back, hitting the vehicle.

What Charges Does The Suspect Face?

Martin has been charged with the following:

3 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Martin has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. The investigation continues.

