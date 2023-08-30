LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Just over a week ago, Lafayette Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of Shirley Picard Road as an 18-year-old Lafayette man needed to be rushed to the hospital after being shot while walking with a relative, as previously reported.

As you can see in the map below, Shirley Picard Road is located near the Domingue Recreation Center, the Lafayette Muni Golf Course, and Clark Field.

Ian Auzenne Shirley Picard Road, google maps loading...

Now, the man accused of killing Deniro Broussard of Lafayette is behind bars. 28-year-old Johntay Hamilton of Lafayette is accused of approaching Broussard, arguing with him, then pulling out a gun and shooting him, leaving him to die before running away. Lafayette Police, along with the US Marshal's Violent Offenders Task Force, arrested Hamilton and have booked him into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a warrant for one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Hamilton is due in court on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. He sits in jail on a total bond of $600,000.00.