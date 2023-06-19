LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - On Friday, Lafayette Police answered a phone call from the Harrison County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi that may lead to justice for a murdered man.

According to a press release from Lafayette PD, the sheriff's office had a 40-year-old man in their custody for unrelated crimes - identified as Justin Lee Webber. While in custody, deputies say he provided details to them about allegedly committing a homicide at a home in the 200 block of Leonie Street in Lafayette.

When the Mississippi authorities let LPD know the news, officers conducted a welfare check at the home and say they were able to gather evidence of a homicide, which led investigators to the scene. An arrest warrant for Webber on one count of First Degree Murder ensued and Webber is heading back to Lafayette after Harrison County authorities booked him into their jail on the murder charge.

Officers say 65-year-old Randall Duplechin of Lafayette was the victim in the incident.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.