Suspect in Shooting Near Breaux Bridge Truck Stop Caught in Houston

It took some help from the Louisiana and Texas Attorneys General Office Fugitive Task Force, but the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is now able to say they got their man.

37-year-old Zachary Adams is accused of shooting 29-year-old Jalen Walker on Monday night in the 1900 block of Carmel Drive, which is located 1 minute away from located 1 minute away from the Breaux Bridge Truck Stop & Casino.

1900 Carmel Drive, google street view 1900 Carmel Drive, google street view loading...

Adams has been charged with Second-Degree Murder in the homicide of Walker. Authorities say they found him in Houston, Texas.

With the assistance of the Louisiana and Texas Attorneys General Office Fugitive Task Force, Adams was located in Houston, TX and taken into custody on Wednesday, March 30.

LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.

Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.

What Exactly is Turf Toe? Seven Weird Sports Injuries