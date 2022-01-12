Suspicious Devices Found in Pieces Near Acadiana Regional Airport

Suspicious devices found in pieces on Tuesday at Nabors Industries near the Acadiana Regional Airport in New Iberia has agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) investigating.

KLFY TV 10 reports that ATF investigators are still on scene trying to figure out how the devices ended up in pieces.

Nabors, an oil and gas drilling company, in located on 4400 W. Admiral Doyle Drive.

KPEL News put in a call to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday as soon as concern began to spread about the police presence on scene. We were told that ATF was investigating. We are still waiting to hear back from ATF after trying to contact them multiple times.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

