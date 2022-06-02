Amazing News From Troy Landry as the ‘Swamp People’ Star Recovers After Cancer Surgery

Troy Landry wants all of his friends and loved ones to know that he is on the road to recovery.

On Wednesday, the Swamp People star shared the news that he was on the mend after having his prostate removed. In the message, Landry revealed that his prostate was "ate up with cancer" which was the first time many of his fans were made aware of his cancer diagnosis.

Surgery went good. No more prostate. It was ate up with cancer. Dr Alexander and his crew are doing a awesome job. Hopeing to go home Tom. Special thanks to miss dotty and all our fans for all the prayers and kind words. Got to recover before gator season gets here. Y’all take care and hug them babies for me. ITS A BIG ONE !!!!!!

The 61-year-old hunter and fisherman from Pierre Part rose to fame as a lead cast member on the popular History Channel television show 'Swamp People' where he instantly became a beloved figure in Louisiana and beyond thanks to his charisma and catchphrases like "Choot 'em."

Troy always had his sights set on the "big one" while pulling gators from south Louisiana waterways, and according to his message he hopes to recover in time for alligator hunting season.

Landry thanked his doctor and the medical staff that has been tending to him in the wake of his cancer surgery and hopes to head home today if all goes well.

While we aren't too certain of any other details when it comes to Landry's apparent cancer diagnosis we hope that doctors removing his prostate will be enough to put him back on the right track and cancer-free.

We'll be saying a prayer for our friend who asked fans to "take care and huge them babies" as he begins his recovery. Hopefully, he'll be back on that water and doing what he loves a lot sooner than later.

You got this, Troy!