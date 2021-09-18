Taco Bell Is Testing A Taco Subscription Plan For Their App

I'm not sure if this is a brilliant idea, a challenge, or a health advisory: Taco Bell is testing out a subscription service, which will give you a free taco everyday.

It's called the Taco Lover's Pass, and here's how it works:

You download the Taco Bell app, and sign-up for a subscription. It costs between $5 and $10 a month, depending on the location and for now, it's only available at select locations in Tucson, Arizona. Then you can redeem one free taco every day of the month.

The options include:

A Crunchy Taco

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Crunchy Supreme Taco

Soft Supreme Taco

Doritos Locos Taco

Doritos Locos Taco Supreme

If you do the math, individual tacos typically cost $1.39 to $2.39. So, depending on the costs of the tacos and the plans, you'll have to go to Taco Bell between three and seven times every month to break even.

Taco Bell wants people to come more frequently, and they'll make money off the add-on items, since no one goes just to order one taco. It's also a convenient way for them to get more people using their app.

