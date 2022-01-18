Take an Exclusive Peek Inside the New Lafayette Aldi

Today I got the chance to tour the new Aldi store that is opening on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette. The German-based grocery store is set to open its doors to the public on February 10, 2022.

This is the first Aldi that is opening in the state of Louisiana and we could not be more excited to have the first one here in Lafayette.

There is another store that is set to open on Louisiana Ave along with a store that will in New Iberia during the month of April.

When I walked into the store the first thing I noticed was how big it felt.

The store will be laid out a little differently than other stores that I have seen. Aisle one will have produce, bread, and snacks on it.

Aisle two and three will feature Aldi finds which are commonly known as Special buy or the Aisle of Shame.

Aisle 5 will be the aisle that I plan to frequent every time I visit as this aisle will have beer and wine on it.

Aldi even went to great lengths to incorporate themselves into the Louisiana community with signage and products. They are working on creating an area in the store that will specifically focus on products that are home to Louisiana.

Aldi is currently hiring for all the stores in the area. If you are interested in applying you can go to the Aldi website to apply and learn more about what the company offers.

