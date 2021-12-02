Taking Drugs Off the Streets of Lafayette: 3 Men Arrested in Fentanyl Crackdown
The month of December started off on a positive note for Lafayette Parish as Sheriff's deputies say more than two pounds of suspected fentanyl was taken off the streets on Wednesday night.
20-year-old Kylen Meche, 23-year-old Landon Guidry, and 30-year-old Jevon Lively were all arrested after narcotics agents searched a home in the 100 block of Millie Park in Lafayette around 10:30 p.m.
This is everything authorities say they found:
- 2.37 pounds of suspected fentanyl
- Approximately 471 grams of suspected Marijuana
- 6 suspected Fentanyl pills
- 1 Ruger LCP2 firearm with an obliterated serial number
- $19,270 in U.S. currency
- Other drug paraphernalia
Kylen Meche is charged with:
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) (Felony)
- Prohibited Acts (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
Landon Guidry is charged with:
- PWITD Schedule I CDS (Felony)
- Prohibited Acts (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia).
Jevon Lively (mugshot not available) is charged with:
- PWITD Schedule I CDS (2 counts)
- Prohibited Acts (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
- Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number).
All three men were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on their individual charges.
Don't Ever Buy These Things Used
30 Google Images that Show Youngsville's Growth [PHOTOS]
Here are 30 Google Street View images that show Youngsville's growth over the past years.