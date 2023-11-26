Port Barre, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police say a teenager was killed in a crash Saturday evening in St. Landry Parish.

Troop I received the call at 6:30 Saturday about a single-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 360, five miles north of Louisiana Highway 10.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet pickup left the roadway, went through a ditch on the north side of the road, struck an embankment, and then overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

17-year-old Hunter Joseph Higdon of Port Barre was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

As is protocol in all fatal crashes, a toxicology sample was sent to the lab for analysis.

Troopers don't yet know why Rigdon's truck went off the road, and the crash is still under investigation.

Louisiana State Police Troop I has worked 47 fatal crashes in 2023. Higdon's is the 52nd death this year.

Troopers remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Wearing a seat belt is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself from injury or death in a crash. Always buckle up before starting your vehicle, and ensure that all passengers in the vehicle do the same.

