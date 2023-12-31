Bundle Up Texas, El Nino Winter Is Now Getting Stronger
At least one big winter storm has sort of become the norm for Texas the last few years. Obviously we had a record breaking snow experience in 2021, and that was followed with a couple of shut down ice storms in 2022 and 2023.
So, expect more of the same in Texas, or are we in store for something different?
Believe it or not, the last 3 winters have been under La Nina conditions, and typically those are less severe especially when it comes to precipitation than the current El Nino weather pattern we are going to remain within for the entirety of this winter.
Will Texas winter be even worse this year as El Nino gains in strength?
If you are a believer in the Old Farmer's Almanac, which has been predicting the weather for over 200 years based on previous seasonal history, this article with Texas Farm Bureau says we should be preparing for a stormy Texas winter.
What type of coat should we be pulling out of storage for this Texas winter?
You should definitely be prepared to dress warmly because even as models have varying interpretations of how much snow we may or may not get, all the experts seem to agree that you can expect wetter conditions than the previous three winters, and also slightly lower average temperatures.
So, as it is very difficult to predict the total amount of snow a winter is likely to produce, everyone is very confident in saying, "Bundle up Texas."
