Texas Govt. Will Shell Out $1K if You Adopt a Wild Horse or Burro

Not everybody knows that there are still areas of Texas where wild horses and burros still roam - but, it's true! The spirit of the American West is still running free in in West Texas, and the wildlife is protected under the watchful eye of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Unfortunately, these caretakers don't have access to unlimited funds, so they'd just love it you could take a few of these magnificent animals off of their hands. So, if you've ever wanted to try your hand a being a rancher - this may be your golden opportunity!

These horses and burros can't continue to live free

Because the range that these magnificent creatures call home can't support an unlimited number of them, every few years the BLM captures a few of them in order to keep the herd at a manageable size. According to KSAT, each wild horse that the agency cares for costs them around $2,000 per year. When you consider that by National Geographic's count, there are roughly 70,000 wild horses roaming the American West - the amount of money it would take to properly care for these animals is astounding.

If you have the right facility, you can get paid to take ownership of a horse or burro

In an effort to find a good home for these creatures, the BLM will be holding an adoption event November 5-6th at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, Texas. Officials are trying to find homes for 120 wild horses and burros. That may be a bit of a drive you'll have to make with your trailer in tow, but if the adoption is successful, the BLM is wiling to pay you $1,000 for each animal you take!

You can't just stick a horse in your backyard

In order to be seriously considered, you'll have to have an adequate facility to house your new (wild) pet. One of the main requirements of the BLM's Adoption Incentive Program is that the prospective new owner have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter. Fencing is required as well: Adult horses will need to have at least a 6-foot corral fence, 5 feet for yearlings, and four-and-a-half feet for burros.

