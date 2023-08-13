Texas Has Two Of The ‘Top Rat Infested Cities’ In The USA

These Texas cities have the dubious honor of making the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities" in the United States list.

Who better to trust with knowing firsthand what cities have the largest rat populations, than one of the biggest pest companies in the country, Orkin?

Two Texas cities have made its annual "Top 50 Rattiest Cities" list. Before we tell you who it is, let's look at the Top 10:

Chicago New York Los Angeles Washington, D.C. San Francisco Philadelphia Baltimore Cleveland, Oh. Detroit Denver

Orkin Entomologist Ben Hottel had this to say:

Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons. Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus.

Orkin gives these tips to homeowners to help reduce the chance of a rat infestation:

Store away food. Small crumbs and garbage are popular food sources, as are dry goods such as grains and cereals. These should be kept in sealed metal or glass containers to prevent contamination.

Small crumbs and garbage are popular food sources, as are dry goods such as grains and cereals. These should be kept in sealed metal or glass containers to prevent contamination. Declutter. Cardboard objects prove attractive to rodents, as they tend to chew them up for use in their nests. Take advantage of your extra time at home to clean and organize crowded spaces around the house.

Cardboard objects prove attractive to rodents, as they tend to chew them up for use in their nests. Take advantage of your extra time at home to clean and organize crowded spaces around the house. Maintain your landscaping. Tall grass with adequate harborages, such as woodpiles next to the house, can be ideal habitats for rodents. Tree branches in contact with homes can also offer rodents easy access to the upper levels of your home where they may find a way into the attic.

Tall grass with adequate harborages, such as woodpiles next to the house, can be ideal habitats for rodents. Tree branches in contact with homes can also offer rodents easy access to the upper levels of your home where they may find a way into the attic. Inspect both inside and outside your home. Keep an eye out for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The sooner rodents are detected, the better.

Keep an eye out for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The sooner rodents are detected, the better. Look for possible entry points. Seal any holes and cracks that are found around your home. Install weather strips around entryways, especially under doors, to help keep mice out of your home.

Houston ranked #22 and Dallas came in at #23 on Orkin's "Top 50 Rattiest Cities" list. To see the entire list, click here.