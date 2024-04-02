Texas Lottery Reveals Big-Money Powerball Wins on Monday

Texas Lottery players in Houston have felt it. So have lottery players who ponied up money for Powerball tickets in Austin, San Antonio, and suburban Dallas/Fort Worth. That's right Texas Powerball players in those communities have all claimed their share of big money prizes in recent weeks.

There have been Powerball winners worth $1 million and more sold in the Lone Star State over the life of this current Powerball jackpot. And, it doesn't look as if the Powerball fever in Texas will be cooling down anytime soon.

Monday night the multi-state lottery game Powerball held a drawing. Up for grabs was a total annuitized jackpot of $1,026,000,000.00. By the way, if you don't read large numbers that well that figure is $1.26 billion. And here's how the drawing for that jackpot played out last night.

The numbers that dropped from the hopper were:

19 24 40 42 56 Powerball 23 Power Play x2

We suggest you verify those numbers on your ticket by comparing them with those posted at the Official Powerball website or the Official Texas Lottery website. From what we understand there were no tickets sold in Texas that earned a Match 5 one million dollar prize, but there were several big money wins reported and confirmed by the Texas Lottery

According to the Texas Lottery's Big Wins page, four tickets sold in the Lone Star State matched four of five with the Powerball. Those four tickets are worth $50,000 according to the rules of the game. There was another ticket sold in Texas for last night's (Monday) drawing. That ticket also matches four of the five white balls and the Powerball but the ticket holder opted for the Power Play which means that the ticket is worth $100,000.

The Texas Lottery does not publish point-of-purchase information for prizes of less than $ 1 million on their website, so we can only encourage you to check your numbers if you played Powerball last night.

Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot will be for an estimated annuitized jackpot of $36 million. That drawing is scheduled to take place at 10 p.m. tonight Texas time.

If you or someone you know or love has a gambling issue, please reach out for assistance with that issue. Help is available free of charge by dialing 1-800- GAMBLER (426-2537). The call and the referral are free. Good Luck.