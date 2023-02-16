Texas Man Climbs 150-Foot Crane, Stays for 24 Hours

(WFAA) A Texas man climbed up to the top of a 150-foot crane during heavy rain and stayed for 24 hours. The Dallas Police Department, Dallas Fire Department and SWAT responded but the man wouldn't climb down.

The ordeal started Monday and didn't end until the man finally came down from the towering crane on Tuesday around 8 am.

Reports claim the man climbed all the way to the top railing of the crane that was located at a construction site in the 1000 block of Singleton Blvd. in Dallas.

Authorities attempted to talk him down but failed. Water and food had to be sent up.

On Tuesday morning there was heavy rain and high winds in the area that eventually brought down the modern-day Spiderman. He was then taken to a local hospital to be examined. He was then taken into custody by Dallas police.

The man had a cut on his stomach but it was not life-threatening. Officials believe this to be a possible suicide attempt. It is not known at this time whether the man will be charged.