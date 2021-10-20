Tyler, Texas Nurse Convicted of Killing 4 Patients in His Care

Get our free mobile app

When you or a loved one are receiving medical care, the assumption is that your caretaker's goal is to improve your health. Unfortunately for 4 Tyler, Texas patients - that assumption turned deadly.

4 heart-surgery patients died under the same mysterious circumstances

According to the report from KRPC in Houston, William George Davis of Hallsville, Texas was convicted of Capitol Murder involving multiple victims yesterday in a Tyler courtroom. It only took jurors a single hour of deliberation to find the 37-year old nurse guilty in the deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina in 2017 and 2018. All 4 had heart surgeries at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, where Davis worked as a nurse in recovery. At the time, the causes of death were listed as "unexplained neurological problems."

The expert testifies that it must be murder

When the prosecution brought Dallas-area pulmonologist and professor of internal medicine Dr. William Yarbrough to the stand, he noted that brain scans of the deceased showed air bubbles in the arterial system of their brains. According to Yarbrough, this phenomenon was one that he had never encountered during his extensive career in medicine. After ruling out every other possible explanation, he determined that the only way for these air bubbles to enter the patients bloodstream was if it was injected.

How Davis killed his victims

The investigation into the deaths found that in all 4 cases, the deadly complications happened after the surgery as the patients were in recovery. That's when prosecutors say Davis purposely injected his victims with air in order to kill them.

The sentencing phase of the trial will begin today (October 20th), prosecutors will reportedly seek the death penalty.

