Families Mourn Losses After 75 Dogs Die In Texas Pet-Boarding Facility Fire

Facebook via KXAN News

According to reports, 75 dogs died as a result of a fire at a pet-boarding facility in Georgetown, Texas. Apparently, first responders arrived at the Ponderosa Pet Resort to find smoke filling the building.

Facebook via KXAN News

Reports say that a total of 59 families lost pets after a fire broke out at a Georgetown pet-boarding facility. All 75 dogs being boarded unfortunately died in the incident. The local fire chief reportedly said that the animals died of smoke inhalation.

While the investigation into what caused the fire continues, the owner of the business has been cooperative per the report. The business last had a fire inspection in 2015 and was found to have no violations. Reports say that the city is now reviewing their fire codes in the wake of the horrific incident.

Facebook via KXAN News

Many pet owners have joined and contributed to a Facebook group in order to grieve the loss of their beloved pets.

The news outlet KVUE also shared some photos of dogs that were lost in the incident.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families who lost their beloved animals. A truly heart-wrenching situation for any pet-owner.

See the full report from our media partners @KATCTV3 on Twitter below.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Filed Under: dogs, Pet boarding, Texas
Categories: National News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top