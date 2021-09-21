Families Mourn Losses After 75 Dogs Die In Texas Pet-Boarding Facility Fire

According to reports, 75 dogs died as a result of a fire at a pet-boarding facility in Georgetown, Texas. Apparently, first responders arrived at the Ponderosa Pet Resort to find smoke filling the building.

Facebook via KXAN News

Reports say that a total of 59 families lost pets after a fire broke out at a Georgetown pet-boarding facility. All 75 dogs being boarded unfortunately died in the incident. The local fire chief reportedly said that the animals died of smoke inhalation.

While the investigation into what caused the fire continues, the owner of the business has been cooperative per the report. The business last had a fire inspection in 2015 and was found to have no violations. Reports say that the city is now reviewing their fire codes in the wake of the horrific incident.

Facebook via KXAN News

Many pet owners have joined and contributed to a Facebook group in order to grieve the loss of their beloved pets.

The news outlet KVUE also shared some photos of dogs that were lost in the incident.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families who lost their beloved animals. A truly heart-wrenching situation for any pet-owner.

