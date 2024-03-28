The Texas Lottery confirmed early Thursday morning that Lady Luck must have moved into the state. That's because lottery players in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and a few other places have found themselves shifting socio-economic status from their current state of affairs to instant millionaires, all at the drop of six ping pong balls.

Blogging Guide via Unsplash.com Blogging Guide via Unsplash.com loading...

Wednesday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated annuitized top prize of $873.1 million was one of the most anticipated Powerball drawings in quite some time. Texas' other multi-state lottery game, Mega Millions, had just produced a 1.1 billion dollar winner the night before so many lottery players who we spoke with before Wednesday night's drawing felt Powerball would produce a winner too.

Powerball Jackpot Hits $600 Million, Second-Largest In History Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

It didn't but as you've probably figured out, there is a new millionaire in the state of Texas. Here is how the drawing unfolded for Powerball on March 27, 2024.

If you were unable to watch the drawing the numbers were:

37 46 57 60 66 Powerball 08 Power Play x2

You may verify those numbers at the Official Powerball website or the Texas Lottery website. Here is what we know about last night's big wins from around the nation and in the state of Texas.

99821480 Sean Gladwell loading...

Wednesday's Powerball produced five $50,000 winners and two $100,000 winners. All seven of those tickets matched five of the white ball numbers and the Powerball. The tickets that won $100,000 included the Power Play option for the game. The Texas Lottery does not reveal point of purchase information for prizes less than one million dollars. So, we don't know precisely where all of those big-money winners came from.

But we do know that the Texas Lottery and Powerball created a brand new Texas millionaire. Or if the person who purchased the ticket was already a millionaire, they got another million to play with. The Texas Lottery did confirm the point of purchase for the one million dollar Powerball winner was a Kroger Store on Cross Timbers in the Dallas, Texas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas.

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

Your next chance at the new Powerball jackpot will come on Saturday night. The estimated annuitized jackpot for Saturday's game is $935 million. If you chose the lump sum payout, you'd be looking at a win of $491.7 million.

Remember, not all lottery purchases result in winning tickets. Most of them are not winners so don't play with money you can't afford to lose. If you feel you have an issue with gambling or love someone who does have that issue, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (426-2537). Good Luck.