LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Mardi Gras Day turned out to be a fatal one for a Texas woman who was traveling along Interstate 10 near the Acadia/Lafayette Parish line when troopers say her car caused a four-vehicle crash.

In a press release, Louisiana State Police say they responded to the crash shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Troopers say the deadly incident happened on I-10 west approximately half of a mile east of Exit 92 in Duson. 36-year-old Lindsey Racquel Fontenot of Iowa Colony, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office.

Investigators say Fontenot's car hit an SUV from behind, which caused both vehicles to travel through the median and into the westbound inside lane. That caused Fontenot's car to be struck broadside on the passenger's side by another car. Then, Fontenot's car partially entered into the outside westbound lane when it hit the left side of an 18-wheeler, which went off the road and came to rest in the median. Fontenot's car and the car that hit her came to rest in the inside westbound lane of I-10.

Fontenot died despite being restrained. Several injuries ranging from minor to moderate were reported from other drivers and occupants involved, and some were taken to local hospitals. Blood samples will be submitted for analysis as this crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Obeying speed limit, being observant as other vehicles slow down for various reasons, and always driving without distractions can certainly minimize the chances of causing a crash. Please wear your seatbelt, limit distractions, and observe all traffic laws.

Unfortunately, it has been a fatal past three days for Troop I as troopers have investigated three fatal crash in three days. Four total people have died in these crashes. Overall, Troop I has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths since the beginning of 2023.