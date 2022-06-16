Texas Woman Spits on Man in Casket—Another Woman Twerks

(KLTV) A woman from Quitman, Texas had animosity toward a deceased man's family, so she went up to the casket and spit on him. The incident happened last November, this month Tyler, Texas officials arrested her.

Have you ever been so angry at someone, you'd spit on them...when they're in the funeral home? In a casket...dead? Laurie Lynn Hinds (51) did. And she wasn't even mad at the guy in the casket. Authorities claim, Hinds said she wasn't mad at him—she was mad at his family.

Police arrested Hinds on June 5, 2022, the charge was "felony abuse of a corpse". She posted a bond of $2,500 and is not out of jail.

Most of the man's family live in Tyler, about 90 miles east of Dallas.

