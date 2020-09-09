The 10 Best Zapp’s Potato Chip Flavors Ranked

We love us some Zapp's in South Louisiana. There are so many great flavors, there's a favorite for just about anyone. We asked you what the best flavors of Zapp's were and here's how you ranked the top 10.

The 10 Best Zapp's Potato Chip Flavors

It was a fierce battle for the top spot between Crawtators and Voodoo chips, but just when it looked like we had a clear winner a wildcard flavor came out of nowhere to shake things up.

There were actually three ties, but in an effort to make things cut and dry, the rankings to separate the ties were decided based on which flavor received votes first.

So, behold...here is the incredibly important and definitive ranking of "The 10 Best Zapp's Potato Chip Flavors" as decided by you!

TOP 10 BEST ZAPP'S POTATO CHIP FLAVORS

