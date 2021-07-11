Bucks Bounce Back in Game 3 Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 41 Point game

Game 3 of the NBA Finals started out with Jrue Holiday scoring the first points of the game with a corner three.

The three-ball would continue to fall for Jrue Holiday, with him shooting 5-10 from 3. The Phoenix Suns had a good first quarter to start the game outscoring the Bucks 28 to 25, but in the 2nd quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo took over. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the first half with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assist. Khris Middleton joined him, scoring double digits in the first half with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists going on a 30-9 Bucks run.

The Suns did not shoot well on the road tonight in game 3. As a team, they shot 29% from 3. Devin Booker had a rough night as he shot 3-14 FG with 1-7 from behind the 3 point line. The credit for Booker's bad shooting goes to Jrue Holiday, who guarded him for most of the game playing 40 minutes in total second only to Middleton with 41 minutes.

The Suns did get a spark in the 3rd quarter with a big-time poster by Cameron Johnson on P.J. Tucker.

The Bucks settled back down and ended the 3rd quarter outscoring the Suns 38-31 backed by their two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks got up to a 20 point lead, as Pat Connaughton hits a last-second 3 to close out the quarter. Milwaukee would then hold a commanding 98-76 lead going into the fourth.

After a big 3rd quarter, the Bucks would be able to close things out in the 4th. Phoenix would never really dig into the double-digit lead, and Milwaukee was able to close out on their first NBA Finals victory. Now down 2-1 in this series, Milwaukee will look to even things up Wednesday in Game 4.