After winning the Sun Belt tournament to earn the conference automatic bid, there has been a whirlwind of excitement and intrigue surrounding the Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team.

Cajun Nation has waited with bated breath to learn where the boys will be going for their first tango in the Big Dance.

Well now we know.

Tennessee (23-10) finished 5th in the regular season in the SEC, and were bounced from the SEC tournament by Mizzou.

But they're not to be overlooked in any way. This is a team that moves the ball well and always fights after the shot is put up, currently they rank 20th in the country in assists per game and 33rd in rebounds.

They've appeared in the tournament 23 times with an overall record of 22-24, most recently losing to Michigan in the round of 32 last year.

Needless to say, the Cajuns going to Orlando is one of the better outcomes for the squad, as the travel won't be any more severe than their trip to Pensacola to get them to this point.

Tip-off will be on Thursday, March 16 at 8:40pm local time, and it'll air on 96.5 KPEL.

