The Current Most Expensive House in Lake Charles Only Has 4 Beds

$1.9m is the price tag on this house on Bluff Lane in Lake Charles. The over 6,000 square foot home features only four bedrooms, but 4.5 baths. The catch is that it also has a giant game room, study, and office. Those, of course, aren't considered bedrooms because they don't have a closet.

Zillow.com, 3840 Bluff Lane Lake Charles

The waterfront property looks like something from an amusement ride as you make your way down to the dock with its boat lift. As you head to the dock, you cannot help but notice the giant gunite pool, rock waterfall, and pool house off to the side.

It was built back in 1972, and it sits on just shy of 1.5 acres. The wet bar inside is probably one of my favorite things besides the pool, and it does come with all appliances. It was originally listed for sale in February of 2020 at $2.3m, but they have since dropped the price as of May. Obviously a heck of a discount for those of us looking at housing.

The listing for the home on Zillow always makes me feel like I can afford homes that I know I can't. The "Zestimate" on your monthly house note sits around $7,900 a month for this home. Totally doable if you can find 7 friends to live with you I would guess. Either way, I still like to look at these homes and dream as I sit in my two-bedroom apartment.