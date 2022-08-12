The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.

What On Earth Is Trump Hiding?!

At this point, I can't tell what exactly Donald Trump is potentially in trouble for. After the raid happened, unnamed sources said it pertained to the Presidential Records Act of 1978 and the National Archives. At the same time, everyone on the left and many on the right were saying this was really about January 6, 2021. Last night, the Washington Post reported that unnamed sources told them it was about "nuclear documents." We now have multiple reports over what was on the inventory list. No mention of "nuclear documents," but there are reports of classified documents that Trump claims he declassified.

The most recent headline? Now we're being told the warrant shows the FBI is investigating Trump for violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice. At some point, the media needs to sit down with their anonymous sources and give them a spanking, because they have consistently given us bad, vague, and misleading information. Please stop using sources that keep burning you.

The FBI Took 11 Sets Of Documents From Mar-a-Lago

The itemized list of what the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago is out, and reports are coming in from multiple outlets as to what the FBI got. Via the Wall Street Journal.

FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret and meant to be only available in special government facilities, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The Federal Bureau of Investigation agents took around 20 boxes of items, binders of photos, a handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for Mr. Trump’s ally Roger Stone, a list of items removed from the property shows. Also included in the list was information about the “President of France,” according to the three-page list. The list is contained in a seven-page document that also includes the warrant to search the premises which was granted by a federal magistrate judge in Florida.

Strangely, this extremely sensitive data wasn't important enough to get a hold of right away. A judge approved the warrant on Friday, and the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

Josh Guillory Is Back

After a three-week stint in a rehab center in Texas, Lafayette Parish President Josh Guillory has returned to Lafayette and will resume his job as the chief executive of Lafayette.

Council members were notified of the first-term mayor-president's return to Lafayette at around 11:20 a.m. Friday in an email from Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter, who has controlled access to Guillory in his absence alongside City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan. Lafayette Consolidated Government spokesperson Jamie Angelle said that plans have not yet been set for a press conference following Guillory’s return but that an advisory will be sent once the details have been confirmed.

There have been claims of a potential "leadership crisis" in Lafayette if something had happened and Guillory was unavailable.

