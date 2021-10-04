The Nine Different Ways You Can Win Money With the Powerball

Tonight's Powerball drawing is a whopping $670 million dollars, but there are multiple other ways you can win money besides getting all six Powerball numbers right.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Like countless other folks, I've been buying Powerball tickets over the past three to four drawings hoping to catch a lucky break and win my slice of the multimillion-dollar Powerball jackpot. For me, I'm not even hoping to win the whole thing. Winning any amount of the jackpot would be amazing, but not being a regular Powerball player, I'm not sure what number combinations win anything other than having all six numbers.

Do you win anything with the Powerball if you get two numbers? Does matching three numbers win any Powerball money? How much do you win if you only have the Powerball number?

I've done a little combing through the internet and have learned there are actually nine different ways that you can money with the Powerball!

For those who may not know hardly anything about this whole Powerball thing, I'll start with the basics.

The first five Powerball numbers drawn are the white balls and range between 1 and 69. The final number drawn is the red ball, called the Powerball. It can range anywhere between 1 and 26.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, but you can pay an extra $1 to upgrade your ticket to a "Power Play".

"The 'Power Play' add-on means your cash prize will, at minimum, double if you have a winning ticket for anything other than the grand prize jackpot" as explained by buisinessinsider.com.

The "Power Play" bonus is only announced at the time of the Powerball drawing but doesn't apply to the Powerball jackpot winnings. Meaning, the total Powerball jackpot isn't multiplied by the "Power Play" number.

When it comes to winning prizes other than the jackpot, the "Power Play" number can really help win some serious money.

For instance, if you match four white ball numbers plus the Powerball number you win $50,000. But, if you have "Power Play", that $50k could be doubled, tripled, even multiplied up to 5 times for a $250,000 payday!

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

How Much Do You Win If You Match The Powerball Number?

If you match only the red Powerball number, you win $4.

How Much Do You Win If You Match One Powerball Number?

If you only match one Powerball number, the white balls, you don't win anything. However, if you match one white number plus the red Powerball number, you win $4.

How Much Do You Win If You Match Two Powerball Numbers?

If you only match two of the white Powerball numbers, you don't win anything. If you match two of the white Powerball numbers plus the red Powerball number, you win $7.

How Much Do You Win Matching Two Numbers + The Powerball Number?

If you match two of the white ball numbers plus the red Powerball number, you win $7.

How Much Do You Win If You Match Three Powerball Numbers?

If you match three of the white ball Powerball numbers, you win $7.

How Much Do You Win Matching Three Numbers + Powerball Number?

If you match three of the white ball numbers plus the red Powerball number, you win $100.

How Much Do You Win If You Match Four Powerball Numbers?

If you match four white ball numbers, you win $100.

How Much Do You Win If You Match Four Numbers + Powerball?

If you match four white ball numbers plus the red Powerball number, you win $50,000.

How Much Do You Win If You Match All Five Powerball Numbers?

If you match all five white ball numbers, you win $1,000,000.

Obviously, if you match all five Powerball numbers plus the Powerball, you win the entire Powerball jackpot.