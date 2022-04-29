The Saints Draft Tennessee Cornerback Alontae Taylor With The 49th Pick

After a great day 1 in the NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints are looking to do just as well on day 2. The Saints go into day 2 of the NFL draft with only one pick in the 2nd round. The Saints drafted Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor with the 49th pick of the draft.

Taylor is coming into the league at 6'0 199 lbs. Taylor ran an amazing 4.36 40 yard dash and did 14 reps of 225. The guy is a stud athletically.

In his career, Taylor had 162 tackles. He also had 5 tackles for a loss, 15 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, and 4 interceptions. In his junior season, he did not allow a touchdown pass in 234 coverage snaps. And in his senior season, he allowed opposing quarterbacks a 49.2 passer rating and just one touchdown on 52 targets, and he did not commit any penalties. Taylor has only gotten better as the years progressed.

Social Media's Reaction To The Alontae Taylor Pick

The Saints now add to their secondary with Taylor. A secondary that just lost Marcus Williams. Taylor can play safety in the league so that may be someone you look to, to share minutes with Marcus Maye. However, even if he doesn't play safety this is a solid pick by the Saints. Dennis Allen is a defensive guy and this pick only makes his defense better.