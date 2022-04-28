The Saints Draft Trevor Penning With Pick 19

The New Orleans Saints came into the NFL draft with two first-round picks. They drafted Chris Olave with the first of those two picks; however, with pick 19 the Saints drafted offensive lineman Trevor Penning!

The Saints nailed it with this pick. Penning is a 6'7'' 325 lb left tackle. Penning ran a 4.89 at the combine. He is not only huge but quick. The guy is the perfect replacement for Terron Armstead.

Penning can bulldoze defenders as well as use finesse moves when blocking. He has the ability to bend and get up to the linebackers with relative ease. Also, the guy is a monster. He has a fire burning in him that just allows for the beast to come out during games. In an interview, Penning stated one of the reasons he loves football is so he can assault people.

With this pick, the New Orleans Saints have solidified their offensive line. Penning will have the perfect guy to learn from in Ryan Ramczyk. Now with this pick and Chris Olave, the Saints are all-in on Jameis Winston and are looking to make a serious playoff push this upcoming season!