Gumbo is one of the most beloved entrees here in the great state of Louisiana. People come from around the world to taste this amazing soupy concoction of rouxy goodness.

But don't dare mess up any of the golden rules of a good gumbo. There are right and very wrong ways to make, serve and eat gumbo.

We'll enlighten the children from near and far, so they never make a faux pas, on the ten commandments of gumbo.