The Ten Commandments of Gumbo
Gumbo is one of the most beloved entrees here in the great state of Louisiana. People come from around the world to taste this amazing soupy concoction of rouxy goodness.
But don't dare mess up any of the golden rules of a good gumbo. There are right and very wrong ways to make, serve and eat gumbo.
We'll enlighten the children from near and far, so they never make a faux pas, on the ten commandments of gumbo.
- I
Thou Shalt Never Use Tomatoes
If we've learned anything from the Disney folks, it's this. Any cooyon with half a brain knows "Making Gumbo 101" contains this golden rule -- it's roux-based and not tomato-based! Tomatoes are for things like spaghetti sauce.
- II
Thou Shalt Not Use Un-Cajun Sausage
Sausage in your gumbo can only come from authorized vendors. Brands like Savoie's, Richard's or any name ending in "eaux" and you good, bebe!
- III
Thou Shalt Not Use Store-Bought Roux
Don't even entertain this thought. Now don't get me wrong, there are some that are just fine...if you paresseux comme ca! This a movement that needs to start immediately. Don't be lazy, stand by the stove and stir that flour and oil patiently until it's a perfect brown.
- IV
Thou Shalt Always Use a Bowl
There is always that one person who "just can't stand all that juice" and will insist on making them a plate of rice covered with gumbo. That's not gumbo bruh, that's rice and gravy!
- V
Thou Shalt Only Use a Wooden Spoon
I guarantee you that gumbo knows what's stirring it. It has feelings too you know! There's only one kind of spoon that can enter a gumbo pot, and that's a wooden one.
- VI
Thou Shalt Adhere to the 'Gumbo-to-Rice' Ratio
Two parts gumbo, one part rice. It's simple math. You don't want it runny and you don't want it ricey. (Yeah, I don't know what "ricey" is either, but you comprende, oui?!)
- VII
Thou Shalt Always Keep Filé In Ya Cabinet
Don't make me fill my bowl with rice then add all that chicken and sausage goodness, plop some potato salad next to it and then find out you out of filé. Oh, we gonna fight, yeah!
- VIII
Thou Shalt Not Mix Chicken & Sausage with Seafood
Chicken and sausage gumbo = mais yeah cher! Seafood gumbo = pie-yow comme ca! Chicken and Sausage + Seafood = that don't go together, no! Stop that. Leave that separate please.
- IX
Thou Shalt Never Tell People Where the Potato Salad Goes
It's an age-old question: Should the potato salad go straight in the bowl or in a bowl of its own? That's a personal choice. It's like politics, leave that discussion out of the kitchen.
- X
Thou Shalt Always Stir Your Gumbo Counter-Clockwise
See picture below.